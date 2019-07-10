Town-wide boil water orders issued in Randolph, Holbrook

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Town-wide boil water orders have been issued in Randolph and Holbrook as the result of an issue at the Randolph/Holbrook Joint Water Treatment Plant.

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection issued the order Wednesday after a loss of pressure due to a mechanical fault at the water treatment plant, the Randolph/Holbrook Joint Water Board announced.

The board said a loss of pressure at a water treatment plant increases the likelihood that bacteria could enter the water system.

Residents and business owners are advised that they should boil tap water for drinking and other human consumption uses like cooking, brushing teeth and hand washing.

