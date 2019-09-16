Towns in Bristol, Plymouth counties to be sprayed again for EEE this week

State officials will begin a new round of aerial spraying for the Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus in Bristol and Plymouth counties this week, the Department of Public Health said Monday

The spraying will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 17 and continue for several evenings, DPH officials said.

In Bristol County, Acushnet, Attleboro, Berkley, Dartmouth, Dighton, Easton, Fairhaven, Freetown, Mansfield, New Bedford, Norton, Raynham, Rehoboth, Swansea, and Taunton are scheduled for partial or full spraying.

In Plymouth County, Bridgewater, Brockton, Carver, East Bridgewater, Halifax, Hanson, Kingston, Lakeville, Marion, Mattapoisett, Middleborough, Pembroke, Plymouth, Plympton, Rochester, Rockland, Wareham, Whitman and West Bridgewater will be sprayed.

Also being sprayed are Brimfield and Palmer in Hampden County; Ware in Hampshire County; and Brookfield, Charlton, East Brookfield, New Braintree, North Brookfield, Southbridge, Sturbridge, Warren and West Brookfield in Worcester County.

Massachusetts has seen eight human cases of EEE and one fatality this year, along with eight cases of EEE in animals.

The DPH has placed 35 communities at critical risk for the virus, 38 at high risk, and 120 at moderate risk.

