WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Towns in Massachusetts and New Hampshire have been ranked among the 50 “best places to live” in the United States.

Money recently released its 35th annual list highlighting places “where job growth is rising, home prices are affordable, and the quality of life shines.”

Chanhassen, Minnesota, the home of Paisley Park, was named the top place to live in America, followed by Carmel, Indiana, Franklin, Tennessee, Flower Mound, Texas, and Ashburn, Virginia, to round out the top five on the list.

Salem, New Hampshire, ranked 44th on the list, while Westford, Massachusetts, checked in at 46th.

The publication noted that Salem’s median household income of just under $95,000 factored into its high ranking.

Westford was recognized for its “picturesque center,” “colonial architecture,” and “serene backdrops,” as well ass its 2,000 acres of conservation land and ski area.

