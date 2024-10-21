FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - A 32-year-old Townsend man was arrested during an hours-long SWAT standoff on Main Street into Monday morning.

The Worcester County District Attorney’s Office confirmed they are investigating a deadly shooting that took place outside restaurants and businesses Sunday night on Main Street.

The shooting, which left one person dead and one person injured, took place just before 7 p.m.

Around 1 a.m. police ordered a man face down on the ground while they handcuffed him before taking him away.

That man, identified as Jarrod Hagerty, 32, of Townsend, was arrested and charged with two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a firearm, and possession of a firearm without and FID card.

Hours earlier, police had guns drawn as they urged a different man to come out of a building. They told him to take his shirt off and come out with his hands up. He was seen walking backwards towards police, getting on his knees, and eventually being handcuffed. It is unknown if this was in connection with the shooting.

Hagerty was arraigned in Fitchburg District Court on Monday. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

“The defendant before you took out a pistol and then shot, fired six rounds at the other two individuals. From the video, they determined that the defendant went back inside the building, along with another person,” prosecutor Joseph Simmons said.

Back on Main Street Monday, merchants expressed frustration over the violence, saying they hope incidents like this one do not take away from efforts to revitalize the city.

“It’s unfortunate for everybody. For families, for us, who have been working so hard in this area. Like I said, there’s a lot of good people here,” said Elmer Melendez, a local restaurant owner.

Hagerty was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing next week.

