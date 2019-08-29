Townsend man wins $1M on scratch ticket he bought after day of fishing

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Townsend man became the latest grand prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Diamond Millions” instant ticket game after buying scratch ticket on his way home from fishing.

Taylor Collins bought his $30 ticket at the Honey Farms on Daniel Shays Highway in Orange.

Collins says he plans on using his winnings to buy a house.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

There are 68 additional $1 million instant prizes still to be claimed in the “Diamond Millions” game.

