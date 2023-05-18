TOWNSEND, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Townsend are requesting the public’s help in finding a 42-year-old man who has not been seen in over two weeks.

The Townsend Police Department says Joseph Paul Knisell has not been seen or heard from since May 2.

“Knisell was reported missing by a family member on May 13,” the police department said in a news release. “A subsequent investigation determined that Knisell’s cell phone has not been active since May 7, when it was pinged in the area of Manchester, N.H.”

The department said it has been working with authorities throughout the area, including Manchester, to try and locate the 42 year old, who may be in need of medication, according to officials.

Knisell is said to drive a white 2014 Jeep Patriot with a Massachusetts license plate that reads “2RAY93,” which has also been reported missing.

“Our main goal is to locate Mr. Knisell to check his welfare, because he may be in need of medications that he requires,” Townsend Police Sgt. George Reidy said in a statement.

According to the department, Knisell may also have connections to Sarasota, Florida, where he previously lived.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Sgt. Reidy at 978-597-6214, extension 307, or email him at greidy@townsendpd.org.

