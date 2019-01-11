EPPING, N.H. (WHDH) - A longtime Townsend police sergeant and his wife were killed after a wrong-way driver triggered a three-car crash in Epping, New Hampshire late Thursday night, according to state police.

Troopers responding to reports of a wrong-way driver on Route 101 westbound near exit 7 just before midnight found a serious crash involving three vehicles.

A preliminary investigation suggests Ryan Kittredge, 31, of Derry, N.H., made a U-turn on Route 101 westbound and was traveling eastbound in his 1998 Dodge 1500 pickup truck when he collided with 58-year-old John Johnson, of New Ipswich, N.H., who was traveling westbound in the righthand lane with passenger Heidi Johnson, 57, of New Ipswich, N.H., state police said.

The impact stopped both vehicles, causing them to block Route 101.

Andrew Neeper, 23, of Raymond, N.H., who was traveling westbound in the right lane, was unable to see the vehicles blocking the road and collided with the Dodge truck, according to state police.

John Johnson, who has served with the Townsend Police Department since 1978, and Heidi Johnson were pronounced dead at the scene.

Kittredge was transported to Exeter Hospital with serious injuries and later taken by medical helicopter to Massachusetts General Hospital.

Neeper was also taken to Exeter Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Route 101 westbound at exit 7 was closed for several hours as state police investigated.

