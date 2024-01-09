TOWNSEND, MASS. (WHDH) - A Townsend woman accused of trying to poison her husband with soup after exchanging messages online with a person she believed to be a daytime TV actor tearfully denied the allegations on Tuesday.

Investigators say messages show Roxanne Doucette,64, believed she was messaging soap opera star Thorsten Kaye when discussing her marriage online and that she kicked a police officer who asked to see her phone.

“I want my marriage back, I want my husband back,” Doucette said through tears, as she explained that the scammer pretending to be Kaye attempted to get money from her and meet her.

“It was a dream, to meet a soap star,” she said.

But court documents show texts in December in which the scammer says she needed to “get rid” of her husband, to which she replied, “Making an amazing soup. Special potion.”

Police say the same day she sent the message she called 911 to report her husband unresponsive in the home. A messages sent to the scammer afterward allegedly said, “Hubby got back not feeling well. Maybe I can collect life insurance.” The scammer allegedly said back “Honey, when will that be?”

Roxanne claims the Thanksgiving soup her husband ate was 9 days old and that she “didn’t poison my husband in any way whatsoever.”

Her husband has since been released from the hospital and has filed a restraining order against his wife.

