WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A week-long toy drive got underway Monday to benefit the foundation named in honor of, Olivia Knighton the 11-year-old daughter of former New England Revolution goaltender Brad Knighton.

Olivia was killed in a boating accident this past summer.

Speaking on Monday, Brad Knighton said his daughter “loved everything about Christmas.”

“She loved life,” he continued. “She loved helping others.”

Months after her death, the Knighton family is now hoping Olivia’s legacy will live on through the spirit of giving.

“When we started this foundation, it was ‘What can we do to carry on her legacy and her memory and give to others?’” Brad Knighton said.

“We started this foundation because we wanted to help people,” he separately said. “She was always a giver. She would do anything for anybody at the drop of a hat.”

With the Olivia Knighton Foundation, Brad said the organization will be giving scholarships to Attleboro High School seniors to help them attend college.

The foundation was announced on Olivia’s birthday back in November. Now underway, this week’s toy drive is serving as a launching point for the foundation’s efforts, aiming to allow area children who might not normally get presents to enjoy Olivia’s favorite holiday.

“We thought this would be a great way for us to jumpstart the foundation and spread her light and spread her love,” Brad Knighton said.

The toy drive is being held all week at the Rodman Arena in Walpole.

