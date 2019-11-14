Toys for Tots kicking off annual toy drive

BOSTON (WHDH) - It’s the season of giving and Toys for Tots is kicking off its annual toy drive.

The program is run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve, which distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford to buy them gifts for Christmas.

Organizers say last year more than 180,000 toys were given to more than 70,000 children in the Greater Boston Area alone.

You can arrange to donate toys by visiting the program’s website.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)