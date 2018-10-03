Toys ‘R’ Us comeback in the works

(WHDH) — Toys ‘R’ Us shuttered its doors for good this past summer after declaring bankruptcy but a comeback could be in the works.

Plans are being made to reboot the iconic toy retailer, along with the Babies ‘R’ Us brand, according to a recent court filing.

A plan to auction off the rights to the Toys ‘R’ Us and Babies ‘R’ Us names was recently canceled even though there were purchase offers on the table.

The company says it wants to create a new operating business under the brand names.

Details on when and how the brand could be brought back to life were not immediately available.

About 800 stores across the United States closed in June and 31,000 workers lost their jobs.

