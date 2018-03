Toy store giant Toys ‘R’ Us could be preparing to shut down.

According to USA Today, the massive store chain could close all of its storms as the company continues to fall deeper into debt.

Company officials say sales have been declining for years as they have struggled to keep up with online retailers.

Toys ‘R’ Us filed for bankruptcy last September.

