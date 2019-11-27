Toys ‘R’ Us opens first new brick-and-mortar store ahead of holiday shopping season

(WHDH) — Nearly a year and a half after shuttering all stores, Toys ‘R’ Us opened its first new brick-and-mortar location in the United States on Wednesday.

The iconic toy retailer held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus, New Jersey, according to USA Today.

A second location is reportedly slated to open soon at The Galleria Mall in Houston.

The new stores will be different than the Toys ‘R’ Us stores of the past, the new company’s president and CEO, Richard Barry, told the news outlet.

“These stores are fundamentally different from the Toys ‘R’ Us stores that you’ll remember from the past,” Barry said. “They are smaller, very immersive, experimental as well.”

Toys ‘R’ Us launched a new website in October.

