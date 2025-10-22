BOSTON (WHDH) - As the holiday season quickly approaches, Toys”R”Us announced new flagship stores and holiday shops will be popping up across the country.

“Following the tremendous success of our Toys”R”Us flagship stores, we’re thrilled to continue expanding through our partnership with Go! Retail Group,” said Jamie Uitdenhowen, Executive Vice President of Toys”R”Us at WHP Global. “This next phase of growth brings the magic of Toys”R”Us to even more communities across the country — just in time for the holidays — and delivers the joyful shopping experience that has made us a trusted destination for generations.”

Among many seasonal holiday shop locations includes one at the Mall of New Hampshire in Manchester, New Hampshire.

