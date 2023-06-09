BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA Transit Police Department is looking for a suspect who got a shock to his system while allegedly trying to steal from South Station.

Authorities said it was on Monday, June 5, when a male suspect tried to steal a cash register from a business inside of the station.

According to a statement from the TPD, the suspect tried to make the steal by cutting the register’s power cord, only for things to “not go as he expected.”

Video shared by the department’s Twitter account showed a hooded figure attempting to cut a wire, only to be hit with some serious sparks.

Transit police detectives have been investigating the matter, according to the department. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 617-222-1050.

No other details on the alleged theft attempt were released.

