Track fire on Blue Line prompts evacuations, causes delays

BOSTON (WHDH) - A track fire on the Blue Line tracks prompted evacuations and caused delays at the MBTA’s Aquarium Station on Wednesday morning.
Officials delayed trains in both directions after passengers were forced to leave the subway around 9 a.m.
Video from the scene showed a firefighter extinguishing the blaze.
Shuttle buses replaced service between the Government Center and Airport stations.
Regular service has since resumed but commuters should expect residual delays.
It’s not clear what sparked the fire.
