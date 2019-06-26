Track fire on Blue Line prompts evacuations, causes delays

BOSTON (WHDH) - A track fire on the Blue Line tracks prompted evacuations and caused delays at the MBTA’s Aquarium Station on Wednesday morning.

Officials delayed trains in both directions after passengers were forced to leave the subway around 9 a.m.

Video from the scene showed a firefighter extinguishing the blaze.

Shuttle buses replaced service between the Government Center and Airport stations.

Regular service has since resumed but commuters should expect residual delays.

It’s not clear what sparked the fire.

#MBTA #BlueLine Update: Service has resumed with residual delays of up to 10 minutes, Shuttle buses are being phased out at this time. — MBTA (@MBTA) June 26, 2019

#Aquarium T stop shut down after @MBTA days there was a small fire on the tracks. #BlueLine shuttles running between Aquarium and Govt Center right now. @7News pic.twitter.com/bUyK7Vg5X1 — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) June 26, 2019

At approximately 9:00 this morning a report of a fire at the @MBTA Aquarium station. Companies found arcing cables next to the third rail at the station. The power was shut down , and companies were able to extinguish the cables. pic.twitter.com/oojThGhAVT — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 26, 2019

#MBTA #BlueLine Update: Shuttle buses replacing service between Government Center and Airport due to fire department activity at Aquarium. Expect delays as buses are dispatched or consider Silver Line service between E Boston and Downtown. pic.twitter.com/R3NfZ7KBH1 — MBTA (@MBTA) June 26, 2019

#MBTA #BlueLine Update: Delays of up to 15 minutes in both directions due to fire department activity at Aquarium. — MBTA (@MBTA) June 26, 2019

