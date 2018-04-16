Track runners at the 2018 Boston Marathon

(WHDH) — Have a friend or family member taking part in the 122nd running of the Boston Marathon on Monday? You can track them in real time as they navigate the 26.2-mile course from Hopkinton to Boston.

Over 30,000 runners are battling the wind and rain. To follow a runner, click here. To find a participant, users need to enter his or her name, email address or start number.

The Boston Athletic Association also offers an app to track runners. Download the app (iOS here and Android here).

7’s Steve Cooper and Alaina Pinto are taking part in the race. To track Cooper, click here. To track Pinto, click here.

A live leaderboard is also available for viewing.

