Tracking 2 storm systems expected to bring more snow to Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - It looks like weather-weary Massachusetts residents won’t be getting a break from the snow as fresh flakes are expected to fall Sunday and Tuesday.

7NEWS Meteorologist Chris Lambert says light snow is likely for Sunday, with 1 to 3 inches of accumulation possible for most of the Bay State.

Southeastern Mass. can anticipate a coating to an inch of snow.

This could create slick driving conditions throughout the day.

1-3" of snow likely Sunday, some mixing near the south coast. pic.twitter.com/As40nJDXje — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 11, 2021

Another storm system is projected to move in Tuesday, which Lambert says will likely be more significant with periods of moderate to heavy snow.

Sleet and freezing rain may also accompany this storm.

Snow to mix next Tuesday, heavy at times. pic.twitter.com/5Ms4H3SeQy — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 11, 2021

7NEWS is continuing to track these two weather systems.

