(WHDH) — A storm system is projected to rapidly develop along the coastline on Saturday, bringing with it heavy rain and the possibility of snow in Massachusetts.

Scattered showers will move through the Bay State on Friday before developing into a steady rain on Saturday morning through the afternoon, according to 7NEWS Meteorologist Chris Lambert.

Rain could transition to snow along Interstate 495 in the Merrimack Valley and Northern Worcester County.

Western Massachusetts may experience heavy snow.

The track of the storm will determine where the snow-rain line will fall.

