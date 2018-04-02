BOSTON (WHDH) - Snow is moving through New England after many places saw close to 60-degree weather over the weekend.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Southern Bristol and Southern Plymouth until 2 p.m.

Flakes began flying early Monday morning, with the bulk of snow expected between 7 and 9 a.m. before tapering down around noon.

Snow moves in this morning, tapers around/just after noon.#7news pic.twitter.com/Jl6nkX90Ue — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) April 2, 2018

The majority of the Bay State will receive a coating to one inch, with one to two inches expected for South and Southeastern Massachusetts.

Coating – 2" of snow this morning. Localized 3" near south coast possible. pic.twitter.com/jSWJQOjsTa — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) April 2, 2018

Temperatures will climb to 40 degrees, allowing for the accumulated snow to melt in the afternoon.

We won't waste anytime in melting away any snow we do get… 40s mid to late afternoon. pic.twitter.com/QsjhwUUhee — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) April 2, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)