BOSTON (WHDH) - 7NEWS is tracking multiple chances of snow this coming week, with flakes first projected to fall this weekend.

Patchy, light snow will move into the Bay State Saturday night into Sunday, with a mix of sleet and freezing rain expected south of the Mass. Pike, according to 7NEWS Meteorologist Chris Lambert.

Most of the state will see one to two inches of snow, while Southeastern Massachusetts could get a coating to an inch.

Coating to a couple inches of snow/sleet Sunday. Highest risk for some sleet/freezing rain is south of the Pike, away from the coast. pic.twitter.com/axxBZ2ql6f — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 12, 2021

Patchy light snow and mix Saturday night into Sunday. pic.twitter.com/0SVwZoFrVA — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 12, 2021

A second storm system is projected to bring more snow and a wintry mix to the region Tuesday.

There is also a chance of another storm arriving Thursday.

7NEWS is continuing to track these weather systems.

Click here for the latest weather updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)