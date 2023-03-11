(WHDH — A nasty nor’easter expected to bring heavy, wet snow to higher elevations in Massachusetts is slated to move into New England late Monday night and into Tuesday.

After some snow showers and drizzle move through Saturday and taper off, Sunday is set to be the pickk of the weekend before the nor’easter takes aim at New England.

The storm is set to bring heavy wet snow to cities and towns at higher elevations and mostly rain along the coast.

We’re also tracking the potential for damaging winds and minor coastal flooding as the storm moves through.

Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest weather updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)