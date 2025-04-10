We started out with a lot of sunshine this morning before the clouds increased. Those clouds are ahead of the rain and snow showers overnight. We’re in an unsettled pattern through the weekend with a couple more rounds of wet weather.

The rain and snow showers should fill in past 10 pm through 12 am. The shield of moisture sticks around through the early morning hours. We don’t expect any snow showers to accumulate outside of higher elevations. Accumulations will be a slushy coating to 1”. Most of this wraps up by/around sunrise.

After our chilly morning, temperatures stay cool through the day. Highs will stay in the 40s under thick cloud cover with a northeast breeze.

A trough then cutoff low will continue to keep showers around this weekend. Saturday will be the wettest of the weekend days. Our first round of weekend showers comes in as rain for most and a mix for the higher elevations. Our second round of showers on Sunday favors areas closer to the coast. On top of all this, it’s going to feel chilly and raw with an onshore breeze. Highs will struggle to make it to the mid 40s.

We make our way out of the chilly temperatures Monday as highs head for the 60s. The sun will be back too! We stay in the 60s Tuesday with our next chance of showers.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black