BOSTON (WHDH) - Bay State residents might want to break out their winter gear this week because there’s a possibility of snow coming to New England.

Tropical Storm Zeta is slated to move into the Gulf of Mexico toward the Louisiana coast before making its way northeast, spreading the chance for rain into New England by Thursday evening, according to 7NEWS Meteorologist Chris Lambert.

Precipitation could go well into Friday morning, providing for the chance of wet snow as cold air drains in.

The best chance to see snowflakes would be across the interior, especially the higher terrain.

Halloween on Saturday is looking to be chilly but dry with evening temperatures in the 30s.

