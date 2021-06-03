BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts could see its first heat wave of the year next week.

Temperatures are expected to exceed 90 degrees on Sunday, with the heat sticking around at least through midweek.

A heat wave is defined as three or more days of 90-degree or higher temperatures.

Communities away from the coastline are projected to hit a heat wave on Tuesday, according to 7NEWS Meteorologist Chris Lambert.

This would be one of the earliest heat waves in Boston if it materializes in the city.

If this heat wave materializes, it would be a top 10 for earliest heat wave for Boston. Quite a few happening earlier during the Dust Bowl years. pic.twitter.com/xjqsLnu09P — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) June 2, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)