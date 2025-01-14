CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A tracking program designed to help keep the Chelsea community safe located a missing child Monday in less than 20 minutes.

The City of Chelsea used their SafetyNet program when a child accidentally boarded an MBTA bus alone at around 7:30 a.m.

The child was wearing one of the program’s tracking bracelets. A radio transmitter inside immediately let police know where the child was, near 240 Washington Ave., officials said.

“This morning after we got the 911 call, within 20 minutes, they were able to track the radio signal and they were able to focus in an area onto the MBTA bus where the child was, so it speeds up time,” said Steve Staffier, Chelsea’s emergency management director.

The safety tracker program was launched back in November to help first responders locate children and adults with cognitive conditions. The program is currently in its testing phase.

