Scattered rain showers and storms are expected to rumble their way through Massachusetts over the next two days.

Storms began moving in from the west around 6 a.m., bringing with it lightning and torrential downpours, according to 7NEWS Meteorologist Chris Lambert.

This system will continue to move east, with the chance of scattered storms lasting through Tuesday evening.

Mugginess will also settle in with dew points slated to rise near 60 degrees Monday afternoon and 65 degrees Tuesday afternoon.

High temperatures are projected to be in the mid-70s Monday and the upper 70s Tuesday.

Lower humidity and sunshine returns Wednesday.

More scattered showers and storms tomorrow, localized downpours possible. pic.twitter.com/qck7r7WsWd — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) June 14, 2021

No all day washouts in store, but with scattered showers/storm the next couple of days, keep the umbrella handy. pic.twitter.com/RLVDz0FL8A — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) June 14, 2021

