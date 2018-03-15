BOSTON (WHDH) - As Massachusetts digs out from a blizzard that dumped more than 2 feet of snow in some areas, forecasters are keeping an eye on another possible storm.

7’s Chris Lambert wrote in his latest weather blog post that the pattern for Tuesday and Wednesday “suggests another significant storm during that time period.”

Nor’easters draw cold air from the Arctic air mass, which then collides with warm air from the oceanic Gulf Stream that acts as fuel for the nor’easter.

Unlike February, the jet stream has stayed south of New England in March, promoting the storminess and locking in cold air. 7’s Jeremy Reiner says the pattern is unlikely to change for at least a couple of weeks.

If the coastal storm develops and moves in, it could bring rain, snow and wind.

Lambert and Reiner say it’s too early to nail down exact details at this time.

The last nor’easter packed a punch, with some areas received more than 25 inches of snow.

Get the latest weather updates.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)