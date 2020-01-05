Tractor rollover in Vermont sends milk into stream

EDEN, Vt. (AP) — An undetermined amount of milk spilled into a stream in Vermont after a tractor trailer overturned.

The tractor overturned at 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night in the northern Vermont town of Eden, WCAX-TV reported. The cause of the crash and the amount of milk that was spilled into the stream was still being invested on Sunday.

The rollover happened on Route 118, police said. The Vermont Department of Natural Resources was coordinating a cleanup of the spill on Sunday.

