PETERBOROUGH, N.H. (WHDH) - A tractor that went up in flames is being blamed for a large house fire in Peterborough, New Hampshire that left a garage destroyed and a home badly damaged, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Cheney Avenue found the garage engulfed in flames. The fire eventually spread to the house and caused significant smoke and fire damage.

There were no reported injuries.

