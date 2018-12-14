WESTWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are working to free a tractor-trailer after it became stuck underneath the infamous East Tree Bridge in Westwood Friday morning.

Officers responding to East Street before 7 a.m. found the truck tipped slightly to its side after getting wedged under the bridge.

Police say no injuries were reported and the crash remains under investigation.

Several tractor-trailers in the past have gotten stuck underneath the bridge, prompting officials to replace the structure while they work on lowering the road.

They say the work will eventually allow for three extra feet of clearance.

