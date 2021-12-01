LANCASTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer became wedged underneath a bridge in Lancaster on Tuesday night.

The driver told first responders that it was dark outside when he drove under the low bridge around 9:30 p.m. and that he did not see the signs warning about the bridge’s height, according to the Lancaster Fire Department.

The driver was able to get out of the tractor-trailer on his own, fire officials said.

He was evaluated by EMS and reportedly had no injuries.

An investigation remains ongoing.

