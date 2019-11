PALMER, MASS. (WHDH) - A crash involving a tractor-trailer and a box truck on Interstate 90 eastbound in Palmer on Tuesday morning.

The two vehicles crashed around 6 a.m., blocking a portion of the highway.

I-90 reopened just before 8:30 a.m.

There have been no reported injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

#MAtraffic update: I-90 EB in #Palmer is still closed. #MAtraffic still being detoured at Exit 8 to Route 20. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/5rkDH3ZZQ9 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 5, 2019

