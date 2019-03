MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A cab of a tractor-trailer went up in flames on Interstate 93 southbound in New Hampshire on Thursday morning.

Crews responding to the area of exit 7 worked quickly to put out the flames.

The driver exited the tractor-trailer before the fire started, state police said.

All lanes on the highway have since reopened.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)