DAYTON, Ohio (WHDH) — A tractor-trailer that overturned in Ohio Wednesday resulted in several of the 2,500 piglets it was carrying running loose along the highway.

Although most of the piglets stayed on the truck after it flipped over, several of the animals escaped.

Some of the piglets were hurt, while others were killed, according to state police.

Troopers aren’t sure what caused the truck to overturn but they said speed might have been a factor.

