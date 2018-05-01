BOURNE, Mass. (WHDH) – The driver of a tractor-trailer that drifted off the road and through a utility pole in Bourne Saturday told police the crash was caused by a bird that flew through his open window and hit him in the head, police said.

The violent crash, which was recorded on a fellow motorist’s dash cam, occurred about noon on MacArthur Boulevard and resulted in the 63-year-old driver being ticketed for reckless operation of a motor vehicle and failure to stay in his lane, Bourne police said in a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Police said it was “very lucky” that no one was injured in the crash, which snapped a utility pole in half and sent the sparking power box flying onto the ground.

Investigators reviewing the video recording said it doesn’t support the driver’s claim about the bird hitting him in the head and shows that the vehicle, which was towing 12,000 gallons of unleaded fuel, “did not swerve and instead slowly traveled across multiple lanes without braking.”

Bourne firefighters extinguished the fire sparked by the power box, state troopers assisted with the investigation and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation helped with debris and fuel cleanup, police said.

Police believe the driver may have fallen asleep. The crash is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)