BOSTON (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer spilled its load on I-93 South Tuesday after state police said it struck a bridge near the Columbia Road exit in Dorchester

Police said troopers were on scene as of around 11:30 a.m. with cleanup efforts underway.

Police warned drivers to expect delays, in the meantime.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said the right southbound lane of travel on the highway was closed as of around 11:10 a.m. The scene later cleared around 12:45 p.m.

State police said the truck was carrying glass window panels when it struck the side of the bridge in the area.

