FENTON, Mich. (WHDH) — A tractor-trailer packed with pickles burst into flames after crashing into the side of an overpass bridge in Michigan on Thursday.

The driver lost control of the tractor-trailer and drove into the side of the Owen Road Overpass Bridge, according to investigators.

Authorities believe the truck had a steering wheel malfunction.

The driver escaped the fiery crash with only minor injuries.

Fenton Fire Chief Bob Cairnduff said crews didn’t only have to worry about cleaning up the pickles, but they also had to deal with diesel fuel that spilled.

“Pickles are a little bit of a pain just with cleanup, but we also have diesel fuel that was on the tanks on the truck that spilled. So we have environmental cleanup going on out here also,” he said. “We had to have the environmental company pump the tanks off before we started moving things. That’s why it’ll take a little while to get all the right equipment here to get the vehicle’s diesel fluid taken care of.”

The Michigan Department of Transportation inspected the Owen Road Overpass once the debris was cleared.

