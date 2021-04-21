WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer carrying produce went up in flames on Interstate 495 on the Plainville-Wrentham line early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire on the southbound side of the highway found heavy flames coming from the tractor-trailer.

The fire led to delays of more than an hour during the morning commute.

No additional information was immediately available.

