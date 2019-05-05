Tractor-trailer carrying wood flips over on I-95 in Portsmouth, NH

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer carrying a load of wood overturned in New Hampshire Sunday.

Troopers have temporarily closed the southbound side of Interstate 95 in Portsmouth after a tractor-trailer overturned near exit five, state police say.

The crash sent wooden planks flying across the road.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while crews work to clear the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

#TrafficAlert ⚠️ I-95 SB in Portsmouth at exit 5 has been closed due to a tractor trailer rollover carrying a load of wood – blocking all lanes. Please avoid the area & drive safe. #NHSP #NHTraffic #TroopA pic.twitter.com/hzjW7GhJf8 — NHSP (@NH_StatePolice) May 6, 2019

