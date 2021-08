DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters worked to put out a tractor-trailer fire in Duxbury on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported vehicle fire on Route 3 northbound at the exit 20 off-ramp found a tractor-trailer had caught fire.

The public was urged to avoid the area.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

