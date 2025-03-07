ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Mass Pike shut down Friday morning in Allston, right outside of Boston University.
A tractor trailer rolled over on the eastbound side, and all lanes on that side were blocked. By 6 a.m., one lane had opened to traffic.
The crash resulted in a large fuel spill.
Crews are working to clean up the area, but traffic is impacted.
