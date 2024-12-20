AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A crash involving three tractor-trailers snarled the evening commute on the Mass. Pike on Friday, officials said.

The crash occurred on the eastbound side of the highway just past Exit 90 in Auburn and prompted troopers to shut down the highway while the mangled wreckage could be removed from the road, according to the Auburn Fire Department.

Traffic in both directions of the accident was backed up for miles as the work was being completed.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

