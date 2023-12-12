BOLTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials say a tractor-trailer crash on I-495 in Bolton closed the highway in both directions for a time during the morning commute Tuesday.
The MassDOT advised drivers to seek alternate routes when they announced the closure just after 9:15 a.m.
According to officials, the incident involved a tractor-trailer truck that crashed in the highway’s median near Exit 70.
Initially closing the left lane on I-495 northbound, both sides were shut down at one point to allow for a Lifeflight helicopter to arrive.
By 9:45 a.m., the highway’s southbound side had reopened to traffic while two lanes on I-495 north were still closed.
Details on the condition of the driver or what may have led up to the crash have not yet been released.
