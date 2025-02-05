METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a tractor-trailer crash in Methuen Wednesday morning.

SKY7-HD was above the scene on I-495, where part of the tractor-trailer was sheered off.

Troopers arrived on scene at around 9 a.m., according to the Massachusetts State Police.

The two left lanes on I-495 North are closed while a towing company secures the tractor-trailer.

No additional information was immediately available.

