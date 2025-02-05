METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a tractor-trailer crash in Methuen Wednesday morning.

SKY7-HD was above the scene on I-495, where part of the tractor-trailer was sheered off.

Troopers arrived on scene at around 9 a.m., according to the Massachusetts State Police.

The two left lanes on I-495 North are closed while a towing company secures the tractor-trailer.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox