WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor trailer crashed on I-495 south Thursday afternoon in Westboro, causing delays just before the exit onto the Massachusetts Turnpike.
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said around 2:50 p.m. that two right lanes were closed after the tractor trailer jackknifed. As of 4 p.m., all lanes were open, MassDOT shared.
Westboro fire also shared on social media just after 3 p.m. that traffic was backed up until Route 20.
(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)