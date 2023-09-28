WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor trailer crashed on I-495 south Thursday afternoon in Westboro, causing delays just before the exit onto the Massachusetts Turnpike.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said around 2:50 p.m. that two right lanes were closed after the tractor trailer jackknifed. As of 4 p.m., all lanes were open, MassDOT shared.

Jackknifed tractor trailer crash in #Westborough on I-495-SB before Exit 58 (I-90). Two right lanes closed. Expect delays. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) September 28, 2023

Westboro fire also shared on social media just after 3 p.m. that traffic was backed up until Route 20.

** Traffic Alert ** Westborough Rescue, Engine 4 , and Medic 1 are working this crash on Interstate 495 southbound just prior to the Mass Pike. Traffic backed up to Route 20. @telegramdotcom @WBZTraffic @lbostonfk pic.twitter.com/5p8h8hUuvq — Westborough Fire Dept (@WestboroughFire) September 28, 2023

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)