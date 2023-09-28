WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor trailer crashed on I-495 south Thursday afternoon in Westboro, causing delays just before the exit onto the Massachusetts Turnpike.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said around 2:50 p.m. that two right lanes were closed after the tractor trailer jackknifed. As of 4 p.m., all lanes were open, MassDOT shared.

Westboro fire also shared on social media just after 3 p.m. that traffic was backed up until Route 20.

