BOSTON (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer crash inside the O’Neill Tunnel in Boston caused traffic delays on Interstate 93 northbound during the morning commute Tuesday.
The crash happened just prior to exit 17, resulting in the closure of two lanes throughout rush hour.
The left travel lane remains closed for cleanup.
No additional information has been released.
