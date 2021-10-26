BOSTON (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer crash inside the O’Neill Tunnel in Boston caused traffic delays on Interstate 93 northbound during the morning commute Tuesday.

The crash happened just prior to exit 17, resulting in the closure of two lanes throughout rush hour.

The left travel lane remains closed for cleanup.

No additional information has been released.

Ongoing #Boston delays I-93 north by exit 17 due to earlier crash O’Neill Tunnel. LTL now closed for clean up. — Jacquelyn Goddard (@JacqueGoddard) October 26, 2021

In #Boston crash impacting northbound travel. Two lanes closed I-93 in O’Neill Tunnel prior to exit 17. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) October 26, 2021

#BREAKING: major delays on the XWAY NB. Crash inside the O’Neill tun at Atlantic ave. Two lanes closed making the commute about an hour. @7News pic.twitter.com/n35By8aMZT — Polikseni Manxhari (@realpolikseni) October 26, 2021

