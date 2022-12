TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer crash caused significant delays on I-495 in Tewksbury late Wednesday morning.

Officials said the crash happened just before 11 a.m. near exit 94 and multiple vehicles were involved.

There is no word on any injuries.

All lanes reopened about an hour later.

All lanes now open. Expect residual delays. https://t.co/VVwoRGRJoY — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) December 14, 2022

