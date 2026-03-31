WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor trailer crashed near a construction zone on the Mass Pike eastbound in Westboro Monday night, shutting down lanes in both directions, Massachusetts State Police said.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. at exit 106 due to an earlier crash, police said.

State police said the two left lanes are closed in each direction, and are expected to remain closed for several hours.

No one was hurt.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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