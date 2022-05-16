CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A rollover crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 93 in Canton is causing traffic delays on Monday morning.

The truck crashed on the northbound side of the highway near mile marker 2, according to MassDOT spokeswoman Jacquelyn Goddard.

It’s not clear if the driver involved in the crash was injured.

The right travel lane and breakdown lane are expected to be closed for “several” hours as crews work to upright and remove the truck.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

